Clutch Culver leads No. 11 Texas Tech over W. Virginia

Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver scored all 18 of his points in the second half, and the No. 11 Red Raiders forced 22 turnovers to overcome host West Virginia 62-59 in the Big 12 opener for both teams Wednesday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

Culver, a sophomore averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, did not score in the first half after picking up his third foul with 5:06 to go. He played only 22 minutes.

Davide Moretti’s 3-pointer gave Texas Tech a 55-54 lead with 2:09 to go. West Virginia followed with turnovers on its next two possessions, as Culver hit a jumper and two free throws to push the lead to 59-54.

Culver added two free throws with 13 seconds left to help seal the win.

Texas Tech (12-1, 1-0) scored the first 11 points of the second half, ignited by a four-point play from Moretti, to take a 31-22 lead. West Virginia went more than 10 minutes without a basket, spanning halftime, until big man Derek Culver hit a driving layup with 14:47 to go to make it 33-26.

West Virginia took a 44-43 lead on Lamont West’s 3-pointer with 7:55 left, and the lead changed hands five times after that until Moretti’s late 3-pointer.

West scored a game-high 22 points off the bench with seven rebounds. Derek Culver (no relation to Jarrett Culver) added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-5, 0-1).

It was a disjointed game in which there were 25 fouls on each team, 35 total turnovers and poor shooting throughout. West Virginia was 18 of 32 from the free-throw line (56.3 percent) and 5 of 19 from 3-point range. Texas Tech hit only 3 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The Red Raiders trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but finished on an 8-1 run to trail 22-20 at the break.

West Virginia junior forward Sagaba Konate, who averages 13.6 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds, missed his fourth game because of a lingering knee injury. Konate is the school’s career leader in blocked shots. There is no firm timetable for his return.

