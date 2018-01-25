Wyoming topples No. 23 Nevada in double OT

Senior forward Hayden Dalton scored seven of his 25 points in the second overtime as Wyoming upset No. 23 Nevada 104-103 on Wednesday in Mountain West play at Laramie, Wyo.

Junior guard Justin James scored a career-best 33 points and also collected 10 rebounds before fouling out in the first extra session for the Cowboys (13-7, 4-3 MW). Senior guard Louis Adams added 17 points for Wyoming, and freshman guard Hunter Maldonado had 13.

Junior forward Jordan Caroline recorded a season-high 29 points and also grabbed nine rebounds for Nevada, which had its seven-game winning streak halted. Junior forward Cody Martin scored 27 points and twin brother Caleb had 19 for the Wolf Pack (18-4, 7-1).

The setback ended Nevada’s regular-season conference winning streak at 13 games, one shy of the Mountain West mark set by New Mexico in 2010.

Dalton swished a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Cowboys a 98-94 lead with 1:29 left in the second overtime, and he added two free throws 16 seconds later. Adams split two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to give Wyoming a four-point edge en route to improving to 9-2 at home.

A 3-pointer by Cody Martin gave the Wolf Pack an 87-83 lead with 1:44 left in the first overtime, but Wyoming rebounded and eventually took an 89-88 lead on Adams’ runner with 21.2 seconds to go. Caroline split two free throws with 10.7 seconds left to tie the game.

James drove for a layup with 21.4 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 74 and force overtime.

James hit two free throws to give Wyoming a 48-39 advantage with 16:32 to play in regulation before Nevada answered with an 11-3 surge to move within one. The Wolf Pack inched ahead briefly at 55-54 on two free throws by senior guard Hallice Cooke with 11:17 to play.

The Cowboys rattled off the next nine points with James’ three-point play accounting for a 63-55 edge with 9:08 remaining. The Wolf Pack eventually knotted the score at 72 when Caroline rebounded his own miss and made the put-back with 3:59 left.

James had 14 points and five rebounds in the first half as Wyoming possessed a 38-35 lead at the break.

--Field Level Media