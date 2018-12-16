Balanced attack leads Xavier over EKU

Quentin Goodin had 16 points to lead six Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 95-77, on Saturday night at Cincinnati.

Nick Mayo had 25 points, and Jomaru Brown had 15 points for the Colonels, who fell to 6-5 on the season.

Xavier, which improved to 7-4 with the win, shot 35-of-49 from the field (71.4 percent) and survived early first- and second-half runs by EKU to move to 6-1 at home on the year. While the Musketeers shot the lights out, they also committed 26 turnovers, including 17 by the starting five. That group did shoot 25-of-32 from the field, though.

Naji Marshall had 15 points for the Musketeers, and Paul Scruggs and Tyrique Jones each added 14 points, both on 5-of-5 shooting. Zach Hankins scored 14 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting, and Ryan Welage had 11 for Xavier.

Dujuanta Weaver had 15 points off the bench for Eastern Kentucky, which shot just 41.7 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3-point range and 33.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Coming off a 62-47 loss at in-state rival Cincinnati last Saturday, the Musketeers found themselves in hot water early with the Colonels, who took a seven-point lead less than 10 minutes into the game.

Xavier roared back to take the lead less than four minutes later, then used a 16-5 run to end the first half to go into the locker room leading 47-33.

The Musketeers did their damage from all corners, with four players scoring more than seven points in the first half, led by Hankins’ 12 in the first half on 5-of-6 shooting. Xavier shot 67 percent from the field in the half, though just 2-for-7 from 3-point range.

—Field Level Media