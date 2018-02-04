No. 6 Xavier slips past Georgetown in OT

EditorsNote: fixes “Musketeers” in second graf

Trevon Bluiett scored 31 points to lead No. 6 Xavier to a 96-91 overtime victory over Georgetown on Saturday night in Cincinnati.

Tyrique Jones had 15 points and Kerem Kanter added 12 for the Musketeers, who extended their winning streak to six games. Quentin Goodin finished with 11 points for Xavier (21-3, 9-2 Big East).

Marcus Derrickson was a force for Georgetown (13-9, 3-8), contributing 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Jessie Govan scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half for Georgetown, while Jamorko Pickett finished 19 points for the Hoyas, who shot just 11 of 32 from 3-point range.

Bluiett came up huge when he was fouled converting a late 3-pointer. He made the ensuing free throw that tied the score 86-86 with 25 seconds left and sent the game into overtime.

Jones and Derrickson traded free throws early in the extra period to keep the game tied. Both teams struggled to make shots from the field, but Xavier was better from the line.

J.P. Macura and Jones each made a pair of three throws to push the Musketeers’ lead to 92-88 with 1:33 left in OT. Derrickson made a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one with 42 seconds remaining.

Goodin made two critical free throws on the ensuing possession to push Xavier’s lead back to 94-91 with 26 seconds left. Pickett missed a 3-pointer and that set up another pair of free throws by Bluiett, sealing the win.

The Hoyas had 10 turnovers, while Xavier finished with eight. Georgetown hit 44.6 percent of its field-goal attempts to Xavier’s 43.5 percent, and each team sank 11 3-pointers. The difference came at the free-throw line, where the Musketeers were 31 of 41 to the Hoyas’ 11 of 14.

