After Howard's exit, Marquette tops Xavier in 2 OTs

Jan 29, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jason Carter (25) dunks the ball during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles forward Brendan Bailey (1) at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Koby McEwen took over on offense with leading scorer Markus Howard in the locker room, scoring all 18 of his points in succession late in regulation and into extra time to rally Marquette to an 84-82 victory over Xavier in double overtime at Cincinnati.

Senior Sacar Anim also played a major role to fill the scoring void, delivering a career-high 28 points, including a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Golden Eagles (15-6, 5-4 Big East) their fourth victory in their past five games.

All of McEwen’s points came after Howard went to the locker room following an elbow to the nose by Xavier’s Zach Freemantle with 12:05 remaining in regulation. Howard finished with 18 points after not scoring over the first 12:26 of the contest.

Quentin Goodin scored 19 points for the Musketeers (13-8, 2-6) while Naji Marshall added 16 before he fouled out with 2:15 remaining in the second overtime.

Marquette took a 61-58 lead with nine seconds remaining in regulation on three free throws from McEwen after he was fouled by Marshall while shooting from behind the arc. Marshall answered with a deep straightaway 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to tie the game and send it into the first overtime.

McEwen scored all seven of Marquette’s points in the first overtime, and the game was tied 68-all heading into the second extra period.

Anim scored 10 of the Golden Eagles’ 16 points in the second overtime.

Tyrique Jones finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Xavier while Paul Scruggs scored 12 points and Freemantle added 11.

Goodin went 5 of 8 from 3-point range after going 0 of 20 from long distance over Xavier’s previous six games.

Howard moved past the 2,500-point mark for his career in the first half, the 72nd player in NCAA history to reach that plateau.

Howard, now at 2,510 points, also moved past former Seton Hall guard Terry Dehere (2,494 points from 1989-93) and into second place on the all-time Big East scoring list. Boston College’s Troy Bell (1999-03) sits atop that list at 2,632 points.

—Field Level Media