Powell sparks streaking Seton Hall past Xavier

Myles Powell scored 25 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 3:12 remaining as visiting Seton Hall rallied from a 10-point deficit and knocked off Xavier 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Powell made 9 of 15 shots and provided Seton Hall with the lead for good when he snapped a 68-68 tie with a jumper in the lane following an offensive rebound.

Powell’s eighth 20-point effort of the season helped the Pirates (11-3, 2-0 Big East) run their winning streak to seven games since a five-point home loss to Louisville on Dec. 1. The Pirates outscored Xavier (9-6, 1-1) 34-14 over the final 12:18.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 11 points and was the only other Pirate in double figures as Seton Hall shot 50.8 percent and hit 7 of 20 3-pointers.

Paul Scruggs tied a career-high with 22 points for Xavier on 9-of-18 shooting. Zach Hankins added a career-best 20 points but scored just two points after halftime once Seton Hall figured out a way to neutralize him inside.

Leading scorer Quentin Goodin was held to 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting as Xavier shot 46.6 percent overall and 37 percent after halftime.

Seton Hall drew within 48-46 on a dunk by Myles Cale with 15:41 remaining but Xavier quickly scored the next eight points and took its first double-digit lead at 56-46 on a 3-pointer by Scruggs with 12:18 left. Seton Hall countered with an 11-2 spurt to get within 58-57 with 9:38 remaining on a layup by Mamukelashvili.

Neither team scored for over two minutes until Ryan Welage’s three-point play put Xavier ahead 61-57 with 7:17 left.

Seton Hall took its first lead since the opening minutes on a dunk by Romaro Gill with 4:57 left but a jumper by Scruggs tied the game at 65 with 4:29 left. It was tied again at 68 after Powell and Scruggs traded 3-pointers

Hankins made his first eight shots, went 7-for-11 from the field and scored 18 points as Xavier took a 42-38 lead at halftime.

