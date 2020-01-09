Powell fuels Seton Hall to road win over Xavier

Myles Powell scored a game-high 24 points and found Romaro Gill for the game-sealing bucket as Seton Hall fought off a late Xavier run for an 83-71 victory Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Jan 8, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) passes during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Rhoden added 16 for the Pirates (11-4, 3-0 Big East), while Quincy McKnight chipped in 15 points and eight assists. Gill bagged 11 points and rejected five shots to help Seton Hall tie Providence atop the conference.

Tyrique Jones’ 19 points and nine rebounds led four Musketeers in double figures. They also got 17 points from Paul Scruggs, 15 from Naji Marshall, who reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, and 14 from Jason Carter.

Xavier (12-4, 1-2) couldn’t contain the Pirates in key moments. They hit 53.4 percent from the field, including 60.0 percent after halftime. That included Gill’s dunk from Powell, moments after the Musketeers turned it over with a chance to cut the lead to one possession. Gill’s dunk made it 77-71 with 1:41 left and started a game-ending 8-0 burst.

Seton Hall snapped Xavier’s 13-game winning streak at Cintas Center, dating to last season.

The Pirates earned a 35-25 advantage on the glass and drew 19 assists on 31 field goals.

Xavier got off to a quick start with 3-pointers from Carter and Scruggs, plus a thunderous dunk by Jones to lead 9-4 at the first media timeout.

But Powell heated up with seven points during an ensuing 17-3 run, driving for a layup and canning a 3-pointer in a 31-second span as the Pirates established a 21-12 advantage at the 9:46 mark. Another 3-ball by Powell with 4:56 remaining in the half upped the lead to 33-19.

The Musketeers made a bit of a run later in the half, paced by Carter. He scored seven points in a 3:11 stretch, enabling the home team to slice its deficit to 40-32 by intermission. Seton Hall took 10 more shots in the half, thanks to forcing nine turnovers and grabbing six offensive boards.

—Field Level Media