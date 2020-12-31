Seton Hall hands Xavier second straight setback

Sandro Mamukelashvili paced six players in double figures with 18 points to lead Seton Hall to an 85-68 win at Xavier in a Big East contest on Wednesday.

Mamukelashvili also had seven rebounds.

Jared Rhoden had 14 points and eight rebounds, Bryce Aiken scored 11 points, and Takal Molson, Myles Cale and Tyrese Samuel each added 10 points to lead Seton Hall (7-4, 4-1 Big East), which has won six of its last seven games following a 1-3 start.

Zach Freemantle scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds, and Jason Carter and Ben Stanley each had 12 points in defeat for Xavier (8-2, 1-2), which has lost two straight following an 8-0 start.

Seton Hall held a 42-28 rebounding advantage, shot 52.5 percent from the field (32 of 61) and made all 14 of its free-throw attempts.

Xavier entered the game shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range, but went just 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) against Seton Hall.

Leading 29-28 with 4:52 remaining in the first half, Seton Hall gained some separation with a massive run, going on a 15-0 spurt to end the half and take a 44-28 lead at halftime.

Seton Hall further extended its lead to start the second half, taking a 58-40 lead with 14:04 remaining following a jumper by Mamukelashvili.

After Xavier closed to within 14 points at 60-46 with 12:12 left in the game, it was all Seton Hall after that.

The Pirates went on a 16-4 run over the next 6:13 to take a commanding 76-50 lead with 5:59 remaining in the game.

Seton Hall built its lead to as many as 27 points before the teams started to empty their benches.

Xavier got off to a good start, taking an 18-12 lead with 13:09 remaining in the first half before Seton Hall responded with a 12-4 run to take a 24-22 lead with 7:11 left until halftime.

