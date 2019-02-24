Xavier 17-0 run stuns No. 17 Villanova

Naji Marshall scored a team-high 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, and host Xavier stormed back for a 66-54 win over No. 17 Villanova on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati.

Feb 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Jahvon Quinerly (1) holds onto the ball during the first half against the Xavier Musketeers guard Quentin Goodin (3) and forward Zach Hankins (35) at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier (15-13, 7-8 Big East) trailed for much of the game before going on a remarkable 17-0 run in the second half. The outburst turned a 3-point deficit into a 14-point advantage for the Musketeers, who won their fourth straight immediately following a six-game losing streak.

The collapse marked the latest setback for Villanova (20-8, 11-4), which lost its third straight game for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The Wildcats went 9:04 without scoring — from 12:41 remaining until 3:37 remaining — before Joe Cremo finally broke the drought on a layup.

Three other Xavier players finished in double figures including Paul Scruggs (14 points), Quentin Goodin (11) and Zach Hankins (10). The Musketeers split their regular-season series with the Wildcats at one win apiece.

Eric Paschall led Villanova with 17 points. Phil Booth added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists — but he shot only 6-for-18.

Xavier claimed its first lead of the game when it pulled ahead 46-44 on a driving layup by Marshall with 10:21 left. Marshall faked a 3-pointer and attacked the paint for the easy bucket.

Marshall and Scruggs hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Marshall made a jumper on the next three possessions to spark the run. Marshall extended the lead to double digits with a jumper to make it 54-44 with 8:14 to go.

Both teams thrived from 3-point range during a high-tempo start to the second half. During one 44-second span, Saddiq Bey of Villanova, Scruggs and Paschall each buried shots from long distance.

Villanova led 30-27 at halftime. Booth led the Wildcats with 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting at the break. He also assisted on a highlight-reel play as he lobbed an alley-oop pass from beyond the arc for an emphatic dunk by Paschall.

Hankins (eight points) and Marshall (seven points) accounted for more than half of Xavier’s first-half scoring. Hankins made a difference on both ends of the floor as he blocked a would-be layup by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree.

After two days off, Villanova will host No. 11 Marquette on Wednesday.

Xavier will go on the road to visit St. John’s in its next contest on Thursday.

—Field Level Media