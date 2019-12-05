Bass Pro’s TMBC must pay $700K for class-action costs – 8th Circuit

A subsidiary of Missouri-based Bass Pro Group must pay $700,000 in litigation costs for a decade-old class action over a document-preparation fee charged at its Tracker Marine Boat Centers nationwide and cannot deduct it from the $21.7 million in damages it was ordered to pay in the case, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

This was the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ second look at the case, which stemmed from a 2009 lawsuit filed in state court by boat buyer Robert McKeage.

