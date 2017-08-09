BAT sets final terms for multi-tranche euro and sterling bond

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - British American Tobacco has set final terms for a multi-tranche euro and sterling bond issue as it continues its funding spree to finance its US$49bn purchase of Reynolds American, according to lead managers.

The cigarette maker, which on Tuesday raised US$17.25bn in the second largest bond offering of 2017 in the US market, is marketing a euro four-year floating rate note, a euro 6.25-year fixed rate, a sterling eight-year and a euro 12.5-year.

BAT has set final terms for a €1.1bn a four-year tranche at three-month Euribor plus 50bp, in line with guidance and the tight end of the 65bp area initial price thoughts.

A €750m 6.25-year has been launched at mid-swaps plus 75bp, the tight end of the 75bp-80bp over mid-swaps guidance and 90bp area IPTs.

The £450m eight-year will price at 143bp over Gilts, the tight end of the 145bp area over Gilts guidance and 150bp-155bp IPTs.

A €1.25bn long euro tranche has been launched at 120bp over mid-swaps, in line with guidance. The early marketing level was at 130bp area over mid-swaps.

The combined order books for the euro tranches are at €8.7bn, and the books for the sterling bond are at £1.2bn.

BAT, rated Baa2/BBB+ by Moody's and S&P, mandated and Deutsche Bank, ING, NatWest Markets, Santander, and Societe Generale for the euros and sterling notes which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)