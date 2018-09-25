FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BATS names Jack Bowles CEO

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc named Jack Bowles as chief executive officer to succeed Nicandro Durante.

Bowles, chief operating officer of BAT’s international business, will become CEO Designate on Nov. 1 and will join the board on Jan. 1, 2019.

BAT said last week that its board had identified a lead candidate to succeed Durante, who has said he intends to retire on April 1, 2019, after nearly 37 years with the company. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

