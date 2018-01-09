FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

BAT sees 6 pct earnings-per-share boost from U.S. tax change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco said on Tuesday that new U.S tax rules would boost its earnings per share by 6 percent in 2018, all other things being equal, supporting its commitment to high-single digit earnings growth.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes said the changes would also result in a non-cash exceptional tax credit as a result of the revaluation of deferred tax balances arising from the acquisition of Reynolds American in 2017.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

