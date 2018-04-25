FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products
Sections
Featured
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
TORONTO VAN ATTACK
Police eye suspect's 'cryptic message'
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
AMAZON
To beat porch thieves, Amazon slips packages in car trunks
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
Breakingviews
Wells Fargo shareholders give CEO welcome respite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 25, 2018 / 6:38 AM / in an hour

BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco plans to increase investment in next-generation products such as e-cigarettes and devices that heat tobacco without burning it, this year, with a large number of launches planned for the end of third quarter.

The world’s second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue has thrown itself into the fiercely competitive battleground of alternatives, but it trails Philip Morris International in tobacco-heating devices that some see as more appealing to smokers.

BAT said foreign currency exchange rates would be a headwind for the business in 2018, but said it was on track for “another good year” of earnings growth, excluding the impact of currency translation.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.