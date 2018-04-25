UPDATE 1-BAT to raise investment in products such as e-cigarettes

(Adds details, background)

April 25 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco plans to spend more this year on products such as e-cigarettes and devices that heat tobacco without burning it, with a large number of launches set for the end of the third quarter.

The world’s second-biggest international tobacco company by revenue has pitched into the battleground for such alternatives, but it trails Philip Morris International in tobacco-heating devices that some see as more appealing to smokers.

Early e-cigarettes were made by independent businesses, but big tobacco companies have become dominant as they seek to counter shrinking global cigarette sales volumes.

BAT also said foreign currency exchange rates would be a headwind for the overall business in 2018, but said it was on track for “another good year” of earnings growth, excluding the impact of currency translation.

The company expects profit growth to be skewed to the second half mainly due to volume shipment phasing and pricing in some markets, including the Gulf and Russia.

Shares of the company fell about 5 percent to an 18 month low in February on weaker than expected 2017 sales growth and progress on next-generation products.

The company, whose cigarette brands include Dunhill and Lucky Strike, said next-generation products contributed 500 million pounds ($698 million) of revenue in 2017.

It reiterated its aim to more than double its revenue from the next-generation products to substantially higher than 1 billion pounds this year. ($1 = 0.7163 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)