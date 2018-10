Oct 8 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Cos said on Monday it received tentative approval from the U.S. health regulator to market its plaque psoriasis lotion, Bryhali.

The final approval from the Food and Drug Administration for the lotion is pending expiration of exclusivity for a related product, which is expected in early November. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)