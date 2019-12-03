Pharmacy chains sue Bausch Health, other drugmakers for overcharging for diabetes drug

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Three pharmacy chains, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, have filed a lawsuit against drugmakers Bausch Health Inc, Assertio Therapeutics and Lupin Ltd, seeking damages for overcharging for Bausch’s diabetes drug Glumetza.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, alleges that Assertio and Lupin struck a deal with units of Bausch to delay the entry of their generic versions of Glumetza and allowed the companies to “maintain a monopoly” in the sale of the branded drug and its generic copies.

Bausch, Assertio and Lupin did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Albertson Companies Inc and Kroger Inc were among the other defendants.