Bausch Health subsidiary moves to settle charges it misled investors -SEC

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Salix Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Bausch Health Companies Inc, has moved to settle charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about the company’s prospects, the SEC said on Friday.

As part of the proposed settlement, which must be approved by a U.S. district court, Salix agreed to be enjoined from future violations of antifraud and corporate reporting provisions of federal securities laws, the agency said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)