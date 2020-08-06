UPDATE 1-Bausch Health to spin off eye care business, shares soar

(Adds details on eye care unit, share movement)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Thursday it would spin off its eye care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate publicly listed company, seven years after acquiring it for nearly $9 billion.

The company’s U.S. shares were up 28% at $24.85 before the opening bell.

Bausch Health, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, has been seeking to get past a series of scandals and accounting issues under its previous management.

The company last week agreed to pay $45 million, and three of its former top executives agreed to penalties, to settle charges of improper revenue recognition and misleading disclosures in U.S. regulatory filings.

Bausch Health said the spin-off would create two companies, one of which would consist of Bausch Health’s global vision care, surgical, consumer and ophthalmic businesses that brought in revenue of about $3.7 billion in 2019.

The other company would comprise brands across the Salix, International, neurology and medical dermatology businesses that brought in a revenue of about $4.9 billion in 2019.