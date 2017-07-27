FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
UPDATE 1-Bavarian expands J&J deal to HIV and hepatitis B vaccines, shares jump
July 27, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 20 days ago

UPDATE 1-Bavarian expands J&J deal to HIV and hepatitis B vaccines, shares jump

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, CEO, share price)

July 27 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, to also grant the U.S. drugmaker the exclusive rights to its MVA-BN technology for vaccine programmes targeting hepatitis B and HIV-1.

* Shares in Bavarian Nordic rose as much as 7 percent after the statement on Thursday, and traded up 5.7 percent at 0840 GMT

* Bavarian said the total potential deal value was up to $879 million including upfront, equity investment and milestone payments

* The Danish company raised its expectations for the year-end cash preparedness to around 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($409.99 million) from 2.4 billion crowns

* Bavarian Nordic chief executive Paul Chaplin said the agreement built upon science and data "which has shown the potential that a combination of our two platforms could serve many patients in a wide range of disease areas."

* The two companies already has an ongoing collaboration to develop vaccines for HPV and Ebola

* Johnson & Johnson will subscribe for $33 million worth of Bavarian Nordic shares as part of the new agreement, the Danish company said.

* Expectations for full year revenues and result were maintained Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3416 Danish crowns) (Julie Astrid Thomsen and Gdynia Newsroom, editing by Teis Jensen)

