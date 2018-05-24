BAWAG Q1 profit falls on regulatory charges

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group said on Thursday its first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 4 percent due to front-loaded regulatory charges.

Profit before tax in the three months through March came in at 116 million euros ($136 million), the lender said.

Austria’s fourth-biggest bank, which is backed by U.S. financial investor Cerberus, still targets its full-year pre-tax profit to increase by more than 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8543 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)