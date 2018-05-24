UPDATE 1-Regulatory charges weigh on BAWAG Q1 profit

* Net profit down to 86.5 mln eur from 95.1 mln

* Regulatory charges at 36.7 mln

* Still sees robust M&A pipeline

* (Adds detail, CEO, outlook)

VIENNA, May 24 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group reported a 9 percent drop in its first-quarter profit, largely due to regulatory charges.

Net profit in the three months through March came in at 86.5 million euros ($101 million) after 95.1 million last year, the lender said on Thursday. It booked regulatory charges of 36.7 million euros.

BAWAG, a former trade union bank which aims to expand in developed European markets, said its fully loaded CET 1 ratio - a measurement of banks’ financial strength - was at 14 percent at end-March, up 50 basis points from December.

“The first quarter was marked by an intense focus on the integration and transformation of businesses we acquired in 2017, continuing to reposition our domestic retail franchise, and building a solid pipeline of organic and inorganic opportunities,” Chief Executive Officer Anas Abuzaakouk said in a statement.

Austria’s fourth-biggest bank, which is backed by U.S. financial investor Cerberus, still sees good opportunities for further takeovers, it said in a presentation.

Operating expenses in the quarter increased 21 percent to 130 million euros. Net fee and commission income was up 49.6 percent to 74.5 million euros from the previous year’s period.

BAWAG bought Austrian credit card issuer PayLife and German Suedwestbank and agreed to take over German building society bank Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse last year.

It is also part of a consortium which agreed to buy Germany’s HSH Nordbank, once the world’s largest ship financier, earlier this year.

BAWAG will exit its longstanding partnership with Austrian Post by year-end and instead collaborate with retailer MediaMarktSaturn Austria from January next year to gain a foothold in consumer lending.

The lender still aims to increase its full-year pre-tax profit by more than 5 percent and confirmed its medium-term targets.