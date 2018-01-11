FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BAWAG online banking down due to technical problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG’s online banking services and its website were down on Thursday due to technical problems, a spokeswoman said, adding she could rule out a cyber attack.

“We are currently experiencing problems with online banking, our app and our website due to a technical malfunction at our (internet services) provider,” the spokeswoman said, adding that BAWAG’s subsidiary Easybank was also affected.

“A hacking attack can be ruled out,” she said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

