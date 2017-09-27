FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK planning Vienna IPO
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 27, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 23 days ago

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK planning Vienna IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lender BAWAG PSK, majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, plans an initial public offering in Vienna that could be Austria’s biggest in a decade.

Sources told Reuters in June that the planned listing of a 20-30 percent stake could value Austria’s fourth-biggest lender at up to 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion).

“BAWAG Group AG, the holding company of BAWAG PSK, plans an initial public offering and the listing of its shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange,” the bank said in a statement. It did not specify a size or a price range.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.