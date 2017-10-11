FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in IPO in Vienna​
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 11, 2017 / 12:35 PM / in 4 days

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in IPO in Vienna​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - BAWAG, the Austrian bank majority-owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros in its initial public offering on the Vienna bourse, the IPO prospectus showed on Wednesday.

The prospectus said up to 40.25 million shares would be offered at a price of 47 euros to 52 euros ($55.60 to $61.51) each. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsi Knolle in Vienna, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.