November 8, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian bank BAWAG third-quarter operating profit jumps 20 pct

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group posted an 19.5 percent increase in its third-quarter operating profit, helped by higher net fee, commission income and net interest income.

Third-quarter operating profit came in at 298.3 million euros ($341.02 million), the lender said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 158 million euros on average, according to Refinitiv data.

$1 = 0.8747 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

