BAWAG group 2018 pre-tax profit tops estimates, 2020 target lifted

VIENNA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group on Tuesday posted an estimate-beating 14 percent increase in 2018 pre-tax profit, and lifted its 2020 targets.

Profit before tax came in at 573 million euros ($647 million) largely driven by higher revenues and lower risk costs, the group said. Analysts had expected 561 million euros, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

The group now expects 2020 pre-tax profit of 640 million euros after previously forecasting 600 million euros. BAWAG said it would propose a dividend of 2.18 euros per share for 2018.