UPDATE 1-Austrian bank BAWAG confident to exceed 2018 target

(Adds detail, outlook, CEO comment)

VIENNA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG Group posted an 19.5 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit, helped by higher net fee, commission income and net interest income, and said it was confident to exceed its full-year goals.

Third-quarter operating profit came in at 298.3 million euros ($341.02 million), the lender said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 158 million euros on average, according to Refinitiv data.

Net interest income in the three months ended September rose 1 percent higher to 97 million euros, net commission income jumped 9 percent to 36.3 million euros from the same period a year ago. Operating expenses in the quarter were at 126.5 million euros, 1 percent higher than last year.

“Our focus remains on driving operational excellence and profitable growth, and we are confident in exceeding all of our 2018 targets,” said Chief Executive Officer Anas Abuzaakouk.

The former trade union bank, which is backed by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, confirmed its 2018 target, which includes at least 5 percent increase of pre-tax profit and a return on tanglible equity of more than 15 percent.