Funds News
November 26, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer discusses sale of some consumer brands, future of animal health-sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bayer will discuss selling certain consumer health brands at a supervisory board meeting this week and will also deliberate options for its animal health division, people close to the matter said.

“Bayer is planning to divest consumer health brands in certain countries where it deems its business to be too small to thrive in the long term,” one of the sources said.

Separately, the company will discuss strategic options, including a sale, for its animal health division at the meeting this week, as it seeks to bolster its finances after the $63 billion takeover of seeds firm Monsanto, the people said.

Bayer declined to comment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.