November 29, 2018

Bayer sees more than 4 bln eur in one-off costs from restructuring

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bayer said it will incur one-off costs in excess of 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) as a result of the job-cutting programme it unveiled on Thursday.

“We aim to execute all the measures in 2019, 2020 and 2021. You will see these costs accruing throughout that period,” Bayer’s finance chief Wolfgang Nickl told journalists in a conference call.

Commenting on the planned sale of the drugmaker’s animal health division, Chief Executive Werner Baumann said that Bayer could solicit potential buyers in the veterinary drugs industry, where antitrust issues would have to be addressed, as well as financial investors.

