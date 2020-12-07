Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-Bayer signs agreement to sell Atara's cancer therapy

By Reuters Staff

(Removes reference to ‘manufacture’ in headline, paragraph 1)

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc to sell Atara’s experimental cancer therapy.

Bayer will make an upfront payment of $60 million, it said in a statement.

Atara said in November its CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, ATA3271, showed anti-tumor activity in vitro in a pre-clinical study. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

