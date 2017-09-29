FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 29, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 21 days ago

Bayer sells further stake in Covestro for 1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said on Friday it had further reduced its holding in Covestro to just under 25 percent by selling a 6.9 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The move means Bayer has ceded control of Covestro, which it spun off two years ago, and will see it needing to revise its group outlook to take into account it is now classed as a discontinued operation.

Bayer is due to report third quarter results on Oct 26. ($1 = 0.8493 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.