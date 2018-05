BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Bayer is selling a further stake in Covestro, placing a holding of around 14.2 percent via an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The sale of around 29 million shares to institutional investors is set to bring proceeds of about 2.2 billion euros, Bayer said on Thursday.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint bookrunners.