Brazil's Uniao Quimica buys Bayer plant in Sao Paulo

BRASILIA, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Uniao Quimica is acquiring a Bayer plant in Sao Paulo and some contraceptive brands manufactured at the unit for an undisclosed value, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Employees at the factory will be transferred to Uniao Quimica, which will manufacture other Bayer brands in the acquired unit while the German company transfers production to its Weimar plant, the Uniao Quimica statement said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese)