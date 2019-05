NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Bayer AG is confident its appeals of recent court rulings that its glyphosate weed killer Roundup caused cancer will be successful, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Liam Condon, president of Bayer’s crop science division, said the appeals of jury rulings against the chemical will be heard by judges, a factor he sees as favorable to Bayer’s chances. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in New York Editing by Bill Berkrot)