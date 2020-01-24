Bayer Roundup cancer trial postponed to continue settlement talks

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said on Friday it has reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers to postpone a Missouri jury trial over allegations its popular weed killer Roundup causes cancer to provide room for negotiations to settle the litigation.

“While Bayer is constructively engaged in the mediation process, there is no comprehensive agreement at this time. There also is no certainty or timetable for a comprehensive resolution,” the company said in a statement in reference to the settlement talks. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; editing by Nick Macfie)