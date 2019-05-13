CORRECTED-California jury says Bayer must pay $2 bln to couple in Roundup cancer trial

(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland, not San Francisco Superior Court)

May 13 (Reuters) - A California jury on Monday awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused their cancer, marking the third consecutive U.S. jury verdict against the company in litigation over the chemical.

The jury in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland said the company was liable for plaintiffs Alva and Alberta Pilliod’s contracting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a spokeswoman for the couple said. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)