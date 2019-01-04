U.S. judge stands by ruling to limit evidence in Roundup cancer trials

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A federal judge overseeing lawsuits alleging Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer causes cancer on Friday declined to reconsider a ruling that limits evidence the plaintiffs in the litigation consider crucial to their cases.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria during a hearing in San Francisco federal court denied a plaintiff lawyer’s request to review the decision, saying trials before him should focus on scientific evidence.

Chhabria on Thursday granted Bayer unit Monsanto’s request to split an upcoming trial into two phases. The order initially bars lawyers for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman from introducing evidence that the company allegedly attempted to influence regulators and manipulate public opinion.

The decision lifted Bayer’s shares, which on Friday closed up 6.7 percent at 64.90 euros ($74.02). ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York Editing by Bill Berkrot)