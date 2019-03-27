CORRECTED-U.S. jury hits Bayer with $80 mln in Roundup cancer trial

(Corrects total award to $80 milion in headline and first paragraph)

March 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday awarded $80 million to a man who claimed his use of Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer, in the latest legal setback for the company facing thousands of similar lawsuits.

The jury in San Francisco federal court said the company was liable for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; editing by Bill Berkrot)