December 7, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Judge slams Monsanto's request for jury selection in Roundup bellwether trial

Tina Bellon

Bayer AG Monsanto’s request for an expanded jury selection process in an upcoming trial alleging its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup caused a man’s cancer is based on the company’s wrong assumption to treat the case like a death penalty trial, a federal judge overseeing the litigation said.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco during a hearing on Tuesday said the company was “incorrect” about assuming that knowledge of a prior jury finding Monsanto liable would inevitably bias jurors in the upcoming trial.

