Judge slams Monsanto's request for jury selection in Roundup bellwether trial

Bayer AG Monsanto’s request for an expanded jury selection process in an upcoming trial alleging its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup caused a man’s cancer is based on the company’s wrong assumption to treat the case like a death penalty trial, a federal judge overseeing the litigation said.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco during a hearing on Tuesday said the company was “incorrect” about assuming that knowledge of a prior jury finding Monsanto liable would inevitably bias jurors in the upcoming trial.

