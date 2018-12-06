Monsanto MDL judge mulls banning evidence on glyphosate agency findings in trials

The federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation against Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit’s glyphosate-containing weedkiller Roundup allegedly causing cancer is considering excluding any regulatory assessments on glyphosate’s safety in a first phase of an upcoming test trial.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco during a hearing on Wednesday said he was considering bifurcating trials, with the initial phase focusing solely on the question of whether glyphosate was able to cause cancer in the plaintiff.

