Westlaw News
December 17, 2018 / 9:49 PM / in an hour

Plaintiffs in Monsanto Roundup MDL call trial bifurcation 'unheard of'

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs suing Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit in federal court alleging the company’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer are calling the judge’s proposal to bifurcate upcoming bellwethers into separate general causation and specific causation trials “unorthodox” and “ill-advised.”

Lawyers for the roughly 650 claimants told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation over glyphosate, in a brief filed on Thursday that splitting trials into multiple phases was “just not done in MDL mass torts.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QYiOCl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.