Plaintiffs in Monsanto Roundup MDL call trial bifurcation 'unheard of'

Plaintiffs suing Bayer AG’s Monsanto unit in federal court alleging the company’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup causes cancer are calling the judge’s proposal to bifurcate upcoming bellwethers into separate general causation and specific causation trials “unorthodox” and “ill-advised.”

Lawyers for the roughly 650 claimants told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation over glyphosate, in a brief filed on Thursday that splitting trials into multiple phases was “just not done in MDL mass torts.”

