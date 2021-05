May 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court upheld on Friday a $25 million judgment and trial verdict finding Bayer’s Roundup caused a California resident’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma, dealing a blow to the chemical company’s hopes of limiting its legal risk over the weedkiller. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Diane Craft)