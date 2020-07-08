Bayer agrees to pause part of proposed Roundup settlement

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - Bayer said it had agreed to delay a proposed settlement to deal with future claims relating to allegations that its widely used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer after a U.S. judge questioned the plan.

The German company said on Tuesday that lawyers representing those preparing a class action had withdrawn a request for court approval of the $1.25 billion scheme, part of a broader $10.9 billion agreement to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup.

“The withdrawal will enable the parties to more comprehensively address the questions recently raised by Federal District Court Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California who presides over the federal Roundup litigation,” Bayer said in a statement.

Last month Bayer agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup. (Reporting by Keith Weir Editing by Arno Schuetze)