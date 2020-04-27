Basic Materials
April 27, 2020 / 5:50 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Bayer more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn

(Corrects to say first quarter, not fourth quarter, in fourth paragraph)

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides company Bayer said the economic downturn due to the coronavirus has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer.

The pandemic has significantly slowed the mediation process, it said in a statement on Monday.

“The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently. Against the background of a looming recession and looking at, in part, considerable liquidity challenges, this applies now more than ever,” Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

The company added that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.2% to 4.39 billion euros ($4.76 billion), beating average analyst expectations of 4.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

$1 = 0.9223 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal

