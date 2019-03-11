Bayer loses bid to cut claims from Roundup cases

The federal judge who is overseeing hundreds of lawsuits alleging that Bayer’s glyphosate-based weedkiller causes cancer has refused to bar claims that the company failed to warn users of that risk.

U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco on Thursday rejected Bayer’s argument that Edwin Hardeman and two other plaintiffs selected for bellwether trials had offered no credible evidence to support their failure-to-warn claims. Chhabria said the plaintiffs’ failure-to-warn evidence is better than their evidence linking Roundup to cancer, and could even support a verdict for punitive damages.

