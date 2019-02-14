Lawsuit says Monsanto's Roundup falsely suggests no harm to people, pets

Monsanto Co was sued on Wednesday by retail consumers who claim the Bayer AG unit misled them into buying the popular weed killer Roundup by falsely suggesting on labels it would not impede a bacteria that helps keep people and pets healthy.

The proposed class-action complaint filed in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri arose from alleged claims by Monsanto and its distributor Scotts Miracle-Gro Products Inc that Roundup’s active ingredient glyphosate targeted an enzyme not found in people or household pets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BxpYoc