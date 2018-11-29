Bayer looks at options for animal health, some consumer brands

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Thursday it was looking into strategic options for its sunscreen brand Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s foot care products and will also divest its animal health division.

The German drugmaker, which acquired Monsanto this year, also said it would seek a buyer for its 60-percent stake in German chemical production site services provider Currenta.

Under a cost cutting programme that will also target synergies expected from the acquisition of Monsanto, Bayer will cut around 12,000 of its 118,200 jobs worldwide.