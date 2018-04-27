FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bayer, J&J win latest trial over Xarelto bleeding risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania state court jury on Friday found Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson not liable in a lawsuit by a New Jersey man who said the drugmakers failed to warn about internal bleeding risks associated with their blood thinner Xarelto.

The verdict by a jury in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas marked the latest win for the companies as they face thousands of lawsuits by people who say they suffered injuries after being prescribed the anticoagulant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HznK8I

