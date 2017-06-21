FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German lender BayernLB pays back final tranche of state aid
June 21, 2017 / 7:18 AM / in 2 months

German lender BayernLB pays back final tranche of state aid

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 21 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender BayernLB has repaid a final 1 billion euro ($1.1 bln) tranche of bailout funds to Bavaria, the finance minister of the German federal state said.

The repayment means that state-aid proceedings, which were meant to run until 2019, can be completed ahead of schedule, Markus Soeder said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the financial crisis, Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and gave it 4.8 billion in guarantees for a portfolio of complex securities that turned sour after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

At the time, BayernLB agreed to repay 5 billion by 2019, while 5 billion euros would remain in the bank as part of Bavaria's 75 percent stake in the lender. Local savings banks own the rest.

$1 = 0.8982 euros Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tom Sims

